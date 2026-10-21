Learning Snacks: Night Owls and Nocturnal Adventures 🌙🦉
FOR KIDS: NIGHTTIME WONDERS!
Grab a cozy blanket and a flashlight as we explore the amazing world of nocturnal animals. Learn about the forest at night with Elinor Wonders Why and Cat and the Hat! Or test your creature power with the Wild Kratts as you discover all kinds of mysterious creatures that come out at night.
FOR PARENTS: AFTER DARK ADVENTURES!
Turn an ordinary evening at home into an extraordinary animal adventure! Build a home for bats in your backyard and explore at night as a family. Young children love discovering the world around them, and exploring nature after dark adds an exciting twist to their everyday adventures!
FOR EDUCATORS: ANIMAL ADAPTATION LESSONS
Bring nocturnal animal adaptations into your classroom with PBS LearningMedia! Explore how primates navigate at night with Wild Kratts or investigate the adaptations of nocturnal animals. Younger students will love this lesson about bats. Try pairing it with this Stellaluna read-aloud!