Learning Snacks: Night Owls and Nocturnal Adventures 🌙🦉

FOR KIDS: NIGHTTIME WONDERS!

Grab a cozy blanket and a flashlight as we explore the amazing world of nocturnal animals . Learn about the forest at night with Elinor Wonders Why and Cat and the Hat ! Or test your creature power with the Wild Kratts as you discover all kinds of mysterious creatures that come out at night.

FOR PARENTS: AFTER DARK ADVENTURES!

Turn an ordinary evening at home into an extraordinary animal adventure! Build a home for bats in your backyard and explore at night as a family. Young children love discovering the world around them , and exploring nature after dark adds an exciting twist to their everyday adventures!