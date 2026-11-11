Learning Snacks: Stories, Cultures and Celebrations: Native American Heritage Month
FOR KIDS: LEARN AND CELEBRATE
Celebrate this month with videos and stories from PBS Kids! Check out the Native American Heritage Month video collection featuring videos from Molly of Denali, Let’s Go Luna and Xavier Riddle. Learn about Indigenous Peoples and the Wampanoag side of history during the first Thanksgiving.
FOR PARENTS: MANY STORIES, MANY TRADITIONS
Sharing stories is one of the best ways to introduce children to different cultures and new traditions. Read these books about Native American stories and discover how Molly of Denali celebrates her culture through Alaskan Native storytelling and traditions. You might even start a new tradition of your own!
FOR EDUCATORS: NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE IN THE CLASSROOM
Bring Native American culture into your classroom with PBS LearningMedia. This Native American Heritage Collection offers lessons for students of all ages. Native American Heritage Month is the perfect time to explore new cultures and learn about our nation's rich history. Your class can even take a virtual field trip to learn about the Cherokee Nation and Creek Nation!