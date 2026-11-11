Learning Snacks: Stories, Cultures and Celebrations: Native American Heritage Month

FOR KIDS: LEARN AND CELEBRATE

Celebrate this month with videos and stories from PBS Kids! Check out the Native American Heritage Month video collection featuring videos from Molly of Denali , Let’s Go Luna and Xavier Riddle. Learn about Indigenous Peoples and the Wampanoag side of history during the first Thanksgiving .

FOR PARENTS: MANY STORIES, MANY TRADITIONS

Sharing stories is one of the best ways to introduce children to different cultures and new traditions. Read these books about Native American stories and discover how Molly of Denali celebrates her culture through Alaskan Native storytelling and traditions. You might even start a new tradition of your own!