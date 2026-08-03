Learning Snacks: Storm Chasers: Discover the Science of Weather 🌩️☔⚡
FOR KIDS: BECOME A JUNIOR METEOROLOGIST!
Become a junior meteorologist as you explore the fascinating world of weather with PBS Kids! Play weather games or join the Weather Hunters and Nature Cat as they investigate clouds, thunderstorms and more!
FOR PARENTS: STORM SAFETY
Turn stormy days into learning opportunities by talking with your child about severe weather safety. Start the discussion by asking weather questions to build understanding, then practice simple emergency preparedness at home. Exploring weather together can help children feel safe and secure when something scary happens!
FOR EDUCATORS: WEATHER LESSONS
Bring the science of weather into your classroom as you explore thunderstorms, severe weather, forecasting and climate change. Students can observe weather patterns, investigate the water cycle and learn how meteorologists use technology to predict storms and keep us safe!