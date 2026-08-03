Learning Snacks: Storm Chasers: Discover the Science of Weather 🌩️☔⚡

Summer skies can change in an instant, from sunshine to thunderstorms! Help children feel confident instead of frightened by learning the science behind severe weather and practicing smart storm safety together. This week's Learning Snacks are full of fun weather adventures, and be sure to catch the NEW PBS Kids special, Storm on Sesame Street, and be on the lookout for new episodes of Weather Hunters at the end of the month!