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Learning Snacks: Storm Chasers: Discover the Science of Weather 🌩️☔⚡

Summer skies can change in an instant, from sunshine to thunderstorms! Help children feel confident instead of frightened by learning the science behind severe weather and practicing smart storm safety together. This week's Learning Snacks are full of fun weather adventures, and be sure to catch the NEW PBS Kids special, Storm on Sesame Street, and be on the lookout for new episodes of Weather Hunters at the end of the month!

FOR KIDS: BECOME A JUNIOR METEOROLOGIST!
Become a junior meteorologist as you explore the fascinating world of weather with PBS Kids! Play weather games or join the Weather Hunters and Nature Cat as they investigate clouds, thunderstorms and more!

FOR PARENTS: STORM SAFETY
Turn stormy days into learning opportunities by talking with your child about severe weather safety. Start the discussion by asking weather questions to build understanding, then practice simple emergency preparedness at home. Exploring weather together can help children feel safe and secure when something scary happens!

FOR EDUCATORS: WEATHER LESSONS
Bring the science of weather into your classroom as you explore thunderstorms, severe weather, forecasting and climate change. Students can observe weather patterns, investigate the water cycle and learn how meteorologists use technology to predict storms and keep us safe!

PBS KIDS READ: Summer Reading Initiative
PBS KIDS celebrates the joy of reading and helps kids get ready for the start of school with a spotlight on literacy-focused content all summer long.
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