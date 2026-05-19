Learning Snacks: The Magic of Awe: Welcome Wowsabout! 🌲✨

FOR KIDS: WONDER AND WOW!

Join city pig Ronald and country hedgehog Roxie for their first camping trip in Sequoia National Park! Learn about ancient pictographs, and sing along with Ronald and Roxy in their awesome adventures discovering the magic of the great outdoors! Make your way through this Wowsabout maze and send an awe inspired postcard , then watch the full special here !

FOR PARENTS: INSPIRING AWE THROUGH PUPPETS!

Many of us grew up watching Jim Hensons’s beloved characters and stories, making this the perfect time to share a bit of your childhood with your own children. Bring some of that same magic to life by making your own puppets at home! Try making puppets out of paper bags or using these Weather Hunters puppets for a perfect puppet show !