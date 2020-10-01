© 2021 Connecticut Public

Addressing The Toll Of Racism On New Englanders' Mental Health

Connecticut Public Radio | By Vanessa de la Torre,
Morgan Springer
Published October 1, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
Originally from Somalia, Deqa Dhalac immigrated to Maine in 2005. She works for the Maine Department of Education and serves on South Portland City Council. Dhalac says it can be challenging to bridge different cultural understandings of mental health.
Racism is trauma. But racism’s impact on mental health can be hard to talk about. In this third episode of a special radio series on “Racism In New England,” we hear about the stressors to mental health in the region and ways to get relief. 

Premieres: Thursday, October 1, 2020

Check your station here for specific air dates in New England.

This series is produced by the New England News Collaborative and America Amplified. For an upcoming episode, we want to hear from you:

  • What does your school teach about racism? What does it omit? What should change?

Leave us a voicemail on our comment line: 860-275-7595. Or email us at AmericaAmplified@nepm.org.

GUESTS:

Bhuttu Mathews, Vermont-based mental health counselor.

Dr. Charles Dike, chief medical officer with the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and associate professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine.

Lisa Sockabasin, director of programs and external affairs at Wabanaki Public Health in Maine and Passamaquoddy tribal member.

Deqa Dhalac, family engagement and cultural responsiveness specialist for the Maine Department of Education and city councilor in South Portland. Originally from Somalia, she immigrated to Maine in 2005.

Dean Robinson, associate professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Jamie Daniels, licensed and independent clinical social worker and adjunct associate professor at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Jennifer Rooks of Maine Public and Traci Griffith
Coordinating Producer: Morgan Springer
Producers: Cindy Han and Jonathan Smith of Maine Public, Lydia Brown of Vermont Public Radio and Daniela Luna.
Executive Producer: John Dankosky of America Amplified
Executive Editor: Vanessa de la Torre
Theme Music: Latrell James

Additional support: Connecticut Public, New England Public Media, Vermont Public Radio, Maine Public Radio, New Hampshire Public Radio and CAI Cape and Islands. America Amplified and the New England News Collaborative are funded, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Vanessa de la Torre
Vanessa de la Torre is executive editor of the New England News Collaborative, a regional hub of nine public media stations producing news and in-depth storytelling throughout New England. Previously, Vanessa was a reporter for Connecticut Public and the public radio collaborative Sharing America, covering issues of race, identity and culture. Before joining the public media world, Vanessa wrote for newspapers such as the Hartford Courant, where her investigative storytelling on Hartford education won regional and national awards. She also was part of the Courant team that was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting. Vanessa grew up in El Centro, Calif., a desert town near the U.S.-Mexico border, and is a graduate of Princeton University. She received her master's degree from Stanford University’s Graduate Program in Journalism.
Morgan Springer
Morgan Springer is the host/producer for the weekly show NEXT and the New England News Collaborative, a ten-station consortium of public radio newsrooms. She joined WNPR in 2019. Before working at Connecticut Public Radio, Morgan was the news director at Interlochen Public Radio in northern Michigan, where she launched and co-hosted a weekly show Points North.
