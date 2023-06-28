© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

CT residents can legally grow marijuana at home this starting weekend. Here's what to know

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published June 28, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT

Connecticut’s recreational marijuana market continues to blossom.

Starting Saturday, July 1, adults will be allowed to grow marijuana plants at home.

The state Department of Consumer Protection is urging residents “to do so responsibly.”

“Adults who choose to grow their own cannabis should use safe and healthy gardening practices for growing any products they intend to consume,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli, in a statement. “Plants should also be kept indoors, out of reach and out of sight from children and pets.”

Adults 21 years and older can grow up to three mature and three immature plants at home, with a maximum of up to 12 plants per household.

Connecticut legalized adult-use cannabis in July 2021. Recreational sales began in January.

Under the new law, the plants must be grown indoors in a secured and locked area. The plants may not be visible to the public.

Cannabis sales in CT grow

Sales of adult-use cannabis surpassed the state’s medical marijuana sales for the first time in May.

State cannabis retailers saw adult-use sales more than double during that month compared to sales during January, the first month of recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut. Adult-use sales have also increased every month, with the state in May reporting $11.5 million in sales.

Meanwhile, the average retail price of cannabis products sold has dropped, according to DCP. In January, the average adult-use price was $44.61. That fell to $39.47 in May.

Lamont signs more cannabis legislation

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making various changes to Connecticut’s laws around adult-use cannabis, hemp and medical marijuana.

The law goes into effect July 1.

Under the new regulations, Connecticut will now have a cannabis ombudsman working within the Office of the Healthcare Advocate. The ombudsman will represent the interests of qualifying medical marijuana patients and caregivers.

The legislation also defines who may serve as a medical marijuana caregiver; reforms rules used to determine social equity applications for new cannabis businesses located in areas disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs; and modifies advertising and labeling requirements for cannabis in the state.

Connecticut Public’s Kelsey Goldbach contributed to this report.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
