‘ICE reminds us of the Ku Klux Klan,’ says CT-based president of Black Baptist denomination

Connecticut Public Radio | By Rachel Iacovone
Published January 15, 2026 at 1:54 PM EST
First Calvary Baptist Church is the site of a press conference for The Greater New Haven Clergy Association for a discussion relating to the the Buffalo Massacre. The press conference is lead by Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber Senior Pastor at First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven, Connecticut, where he has served since 1986. He gives a passionate speech about racism, community and the Buffalo Massacre.
Tony Spinelli
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber Senior Pastor at First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven, Connecticut, where he has served since 1986. He gives a passionate speech about racism, community and the Buffalo Massacre.

One of the largest Black Christian denominations is openly opposing the recent actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Today, we call Renee Good's name as just another name to be added to this growing list of casualties that are a result of this war on our cities by this current administration through ICE,” said Larry Lovett, the vice chair of the Social Justice Commission of the National Baptist Convention USA.

Church leaders are calling for a nationwide ban on face coverings for law enforcement.

Denomination president Rev. Boise Kimber, senior pastor at First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven, said they want something banning ICE agents from obscuring their physical identity — similar to California’s Proposition 627, or “No Secret Police Act.”

“You must do more than what is going on now,” Kimber told pastors at the denomination’s annual mid-winter gathering. “Innocent people are being killed, people who are law-abiding citizens here in America, who have their passport, who have gone through everything to become a citizen, are being deported.”

He connected the experience of Black Americans to those of immigrants across the U.S.

“What is happening in America today happened some 60 years ago, when we were acquainted with the Ku Klux Klan,” Kimber said. “ICE reminds us of the Ku Klux Klan with their facial identity of covering their face.”

Kimber encouraged church leaders to head home from this week’s conference and tell local leaders: “We no longer will support you if you do not come out with legislation, saying to your mayor, saying to your chief, saying to this state legislator and governor, take the mask off.”

The National Baptist Convention’s gathering ends Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida.
Tags
News LatinoBlack VoicesNew England News CollaborativeLatest News
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

