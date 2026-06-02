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Here are the 6 things the CT-Puerto Rico Trade Commission will focus on

Connecticut Public Radio | By Rachel Iacovone
Published June 2, 2026 at 5:48 PM EDT
From left: Ruben Rodriguez talks while Lisette Colón, Senator Jorge Cabrera, Representative Christopher Rosario and Representative Juan Candelaria listen during a meeting of the Connecticut-Puerto Rico Trade Commission at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Ct. on June 2, 2026.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
From left: Ruben Rodriguez talks while Lisette Colón, Senator Jorge Cabrera, Representative Christopher Rosario and Representative Juan Candelaria listen during a meeting of the Connecticut-Puerto Rico Trade Commission at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Ct. on June 2, 2026.

The Connecticut-Puerto Rico Trade Commission held its first meeting Tuesday, nearly one year to the day after Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law the legislation creating it.

The first order of business for commissioners was deciding what they will focus on. Quickly, members agreed to the creation of economy, tourism, housing, education and healthcare subcommittees.

Then, state Rep. Geraldo Reyes, D-Waterbury, jumped in with a motion to add another subject.

“I think that we're missing a great opportunity to bring our expertise, and vice versa, on energy assistance and energy efficiencies,” Reyes said.

But Commissioner Lissette Colón, the vice president of Fairfield County’s Puerto Rican Parade, countered that energy would already be covered by the economy subcommittee.

“That's part of the economic growth,” Colón said.

“Puerto Rico right now dealing with Luma, dealing with the fact that there’s these power outages, I want them to know that we care,” Reyes replied. “We understand, and I want them to know that we're offering services to help.”

Both Connecticut and Puerto Rico face some of the highest energy costs in the nation. The island also faces frequent outages on its unstable grid.

Ultimately, Reyes’ motion to add the energy issue passed.

Who is the commission?

State Rep. Christopher Rosario, D-Bridgeport, is the commission’s co-chair. He explained that the so-far 16 members of the eventual 23 came from “two appointments by the [House] speaker, two by the majority leader, two by the minority leader, two by the Senate president, two by the Senate majority leader, two by the Senate minority leader, and also appointments from the [state] executive branch.”

The commission is made up of lawmakers, business leaders, educators and community advocates.

“So each and every one of the commissioners that you see here represents the fabric of the entire state of Connecticut,” Rosario said, “urban, rural, suburban — each from all different walks of life.”

There are still several appointments to be made to the commission, but these first established members will begin meeting in their subcommittees.

State Rep. Juan Candelaria, D-New Haven, encouraged members to talk more with their counterparts in Puerto Rico before making any big decisions.

“We need to engage in conversation with the island itself, with its leaders, to understand what the need is over there as well,” Candelaria said, “so that we can start figuring out what resources we have available here that we can start sharing with the island.”

The entire commission convenes again in September.

Puerto Rico has yet to establish its own similar commission on the island.
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Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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