© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Major changes to federal student loans begin July 1. Here's what to know

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jennifer Ahrens
Published June 9, 2026 at 2:13 PM EDT
The student loan landscape will look a lot different starting in July when new regulations as part of the Trump Administration’s 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, take effect.
jayk7
/
Moment RF / Getty Images
The student loan landscape will look a lot different starting in July when new regulations as part of the Trump Administration’s 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, take effect.

The student loan landscape will look a lot different starting in July when new regulations as part of the Trump Administration’s 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act take effect.

There will be changes to how federal student loans are paid back and limits on how much can be borrowed by students and their parents.

Beginning July 1, any borrowers still on the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan have 90 days to choose a new repayment plan.

One new option will be the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP). A borrower’s monthly payment will be based on their adjusted gross income plus a $50 credit for each dependent.

Connecticut Student Loan Ombudsman Michelle Jarvis-Lettman says it's still not clear if the RAP program will benefit all student loan borrowers because the federal government has not yet provided the state with enough information.

"Some borrowers who have a lower income threshold, it might benefit them better, because their payments are going to be lower," Jarvis-Lettman said. “But those people who are in higher income brackets, I'm not sure they're going to see a big enough difference on this repayment plan.”

RAP will forgive any remaining loan and interest after 30 years of payments.

Borrowers who don’t choose a new repayment plan within 90 days will automatically be enrolled in the Standard Repayment Plan or new Tiered Standard Plan.

Parent PLUS Loans

Any Parent PLUS Loans taken on or after July 1 will no longer be eligible for income-based repayment plans or Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

PSLF forgives federal student loans after 10 years if a person works for a non-profit or the government and consistently makes monthly loan payments.

There will also be maximum limits on how much money Parent PLUS borrowers can receive.

  • No more than $20,000 annually per child
  • No more than $65,000 total for each child in undergraduate school
  • There are exceptions for parents whose children were enrolled in undergraduate school before July 1, 2026

“They [parents] are getting the short end of the stick, essentially,” Jarvis-Lettman said.

The student loan repayment process can be confusing and overwhelming, but Jarvis-Lettman said her office is available for one-on-one appointments to help Connecticut residents calculate which program best meets their needs.
Tags
News Latest News
Jennifer Ahrens
Jennifer Ahrens is a producer for Morning Edition. She spent 20+ years producing TV shows for CNN and ESPN. She joined Connecticut Public Media because it lets her report on her two passions, nature and animals.
See stories by Jennifer Ahrens

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.