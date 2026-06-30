CT Immigration advocates ‘relieved’ that SCOTUS upholds birthright citizenship

Immigration attorneys and advocates for immigrant rights in Connecticut had been waiting all term for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide who can remain a U.S. citizen if they are born on American soil.

Attorney Erin O’Neil with Norte Immigration Law in East Hartford had been bracing herself for what she said would be the worst.

“I was processing this morning and anticipating a decision that did not uphold birthright citizenship,” O’Neil said. “I really couldn't fathom or handle how I would approach the law moving forward as an attorney, especially as an attorney who represents so many immigrants throughout Connecticut.”

Late Tuesday morning, they finally got the news.

In upholding a broad conception of birthright citizenship , the court rejected President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring that children born to people who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.

For some, the court’s decision to uphold the right to birthright citizenship enshrined in the 14th amendment of the Constitution carried additional weight, as it dropped the same week the country marks its 250th anniversary on the 4th of July.

“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land,’” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court, citing congressional debate over the amendment. “We keep that promise today.”

O’Neil said the court’s ruling “goes to the core fundamental foundation of the 14th Amendment.”

“That, thank God, has been preserved,” she said.

Kica Matos, New Haven-based attorney and leader of the National Immigration Law Center, shared a brief initial reaction via text message to Connecticut Public.

“I’m so relieved,” Matos wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.