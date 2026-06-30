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CT Immigration advocates ‘relieved’ that SCOTUS upholds birthright citizenship

Connecticut Public Radio | By Daniela Doncel,
Rachel Iacovone
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT
FILE: Demonstrators rally in support of birthright citizenship outside the US Supreme Court as President Donald Trump attends oral arguments in Washington, DC on April 1, 2026. President Donald Trump is watching in person as the US Supreme Court hears a landmark case weighing the constitutionality of his contentious bid to end birthright citizenship, an extraordinary and possibly unprecedented move for the nation's highest office.
Kent Nishimura
/
AFP / Getty Images
FILE: Demonstrators rally in support of birthright citizenship outside the US Supreme Court as President Donald Trump attends oral arguments in Washington, DC on April 1, 2026. President Donald Trump is watching in person as the US Supreme Court hears a landmark case weighing the constitutionality of his contentious bid to end birthright citizenship, an extraordinary and possibly unprecedented move for the nation's highest office.

Immigration attorneys and advocates for immigrant rights in Connecticut had been waiting all term for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide who can remain a U.S. citizen if they are born on American soil.

Attorney Erin O’Neil with Norte Immigration Law in East Hartford had been bracing herself for what she said would be the worst.

“I was processing this morning and anticipating a decision that did not uphold birthright citizenship,” O’Neil said. “I really couldn't fathom or handle how I would approach the law moving forward as an attorney, especially as an attorney who represents so many immigrants throughout Connecticut.”

Late Tuesday morning, they finally got the news.

In upholding a broad conception of birthright citizenship, the court rejected President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring that children born to people who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.

For some, the court’s decision to uphold the right to birthright citizenship enshrined in the 14th amendment of the Constitution carried additional weight, as it dropped the same week the country marks its 250th anniversary on the 4th of July.

“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land,’” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court, citing congressional debate over the amendment. “We keep that promise today.”

O’Neil said the court’s ruling “goes to the core fundamental foundation of the 14th Amendment.”

“That, thank God, has been preserved,” she said.

Kica Matos, New Haven-based attorney and leader of the National Immigration Law Center, shared a brief initial reaction via text message to Connecticut Public.

“I’m so relieved,” Matos wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story and  will be updated.
News
Daniela Doncel
Daniela Doncel is a Colombian American journalist who joined Connecticut Public in November 2024.

In 2025, Daniela trained to be a leader in the newsroom as part of a program called the Widening the Pipeline Fellowship with the National Press Foundation. She also won first place for Best Radio/Audio Story at the 2025 NAHJ New England Awards.

Through her reporting, Daniela strives to showcase the diversity of the Hispanic/Latino communities within Connecticut.
See stories by Daniela Doncel
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.