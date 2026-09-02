CT legislators to visit Puerto Rico in October to help find solutions to water crisis

Connecticut officials will travel to Puerto Rico in October to help identify solutions to the island’s ongoing water crisis.

Rep. Geraldo Reyes Jr. (D-Waterbury), a member of the Connecticut-Puerto Rico Trade Commission, made the announcement at a press conference at the state capitol on Wednesday.

Reyes said he will be joined by members of the state’s Environment and Energy & Technology Committees.

“We're going to actually get involved in the infrastructure of exactly what's going on. We'll be meeting with folks that are on the ground, not only in San Juan, but in Salinas and also in Comerío,” Reyes said.

Puerto Rico’s aging water system has been experiencing cracks and leaks for years. That, plus extreme drought this year, has caused some areas of the territory to ration water . Affected residents have been without water for days, weeks or months at a time.

Reyes said Puerto Ricans deserve to get help in a timely manner.

“The same response that Connecticut gets is the same response that Puerto Rico deserves, not the slow ‘walk it through, figure it out later’ type of response. This is too slow for my loved ones. I don't feel comfortable. I don't want to talk about it, I want to be about it,” he said.

Reyes noted he faced recurring problems with Waterbury’s water mains this summer.

“I know what it's like not to have potable water, showering with brown water, or just not having water at all,” he said.

Mellaney Castro, a member of the Connecticut-Puerto Rico Trade Commission, said she was visiting family members in Puerto Rico last week when the water was shut off.

“I watched my family plan around when they would have water and when they wouldn't. Witnessing it up close gave me a deeper understanding of what so many families are navigating on the island,” she said.

Gov. Ned Lamont will not travel to the island in October, according to a spokesperson from his office.

The governor said he’s ready to send the state’s National Guard to Puerto Rico should the local government request it.

“We're standing by. We got the water companies ready to step in when asked and help with infrastructure. Connecticut Guard is ready to step up as needed when asked,” Lamont said.

“I don’t want this wonderful island, American island, to be defined by a crisis,” he said.

Connecticut water company Aquarion said it plans to donate $1,500 to a Connecticut-based nonprofit to help Puerto Rico. A spokesperson said the company is waiting for the trade commission to recommend the nonprofit.

