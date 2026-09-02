© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT’s working class plagued by inflation, unemployment rate and federal aid cuts, report finds

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published September 2, 2026 at 12:14 PM EDT
FILE: Rally-goers chant outside the Connecticut State Capitol with a basket of red poppies, which protestors were distributing “honoring working-class lives lost in imperialist wars.” Hundreds marched and rallied in downtown Hartford, May 01, 2026, the delivered a letter to Governor Ned Lamont’s office calling for a state budget that prioritizes investments in “housing, healthcare, public education, climate justice, and fair union contracts.”
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Rally-goers chanted and delivered a letter to Governor Ned Lamont’s office calling for a state budget that prioritizes investments in “housing, healthcare, public education, climate justice, and fair union contracts.” at the Connecticut State Capitol in downtown Hartford, on May 1, 2026. A new report shows the cost of living in Connecticut is outpacing increases in salaries. The report also outlines policy recommendations to address the affordability crisis.

Connecticut’s working class is getting hit harder than nearly every other state by the rising cost of living and the impact of inflation, according to a new report.

The “State of Working Connecticut” report, published by the advocacy group Connecticut Voices for Children, analyzes changes to policy and affordability that affect families.

The report homed in on three newer areas of concern for Connecticut families: the rise in inflation, the state’s high unemployment rate and cuts to federal aid.

“We're publishing this report as a reminder that our economy isn't the stock market,” said Emily Byrne, the group’s executive director. “Rather, our economy is people. Disinvesting in people will only exacerbate the longstanding problems that the state faces, and with emerging economic challenges that deeply impact workers and households, now is the time to double down on Connecticut's residents.”

The cost of living in Connecticut is outpacing increases in salaries. But the report outlines policy recommendations to address the affordability crisis.

“Our goal is to increase the purchasing power of workers’ earnings, grow the labor force and output growth, and strengthen the state's capacity to provide support where it's needed most,” Byrne said.

Over the last year, Connecticut’s unemployment rate rose faster than any other state, and is tied for the highest unemployment rate in the country, according to the report. Along with unemployment, Connecticut doesn’t have some key programs that would protect workers and their pay.

CT Voices for Children recommends establishing a law that would require businesses to set their work schedules 14 days in advance so that it makes it easier for working parents to plan their lives.

“Connecticut requires zero days of advance notice of work schedules, and importantly, unpredictable schedules make it difficult for many hourly workers to arrange child care, hold a second job, or pursue additional education, limiting their current earnings and paths to higher wages,” report author Patrick O’Brien said.

Another way to protect Connecticut workers’ wages is by funding additional state investigators tasked with ensuring workers are being paid fairly. The state’s Labor and Public Employees Committee recommended Connecticut hire 36 additional investigators, but 23 positions remain open, according to the report.

Inflation is a nationwide issue, but with Connecticut having the most constrained housing market in the country, constructing more housing can help alleviate the strain.

“During this current economic cycle, housing price increases have exceeded total price increases, meaning once more that low- and middle-income households are often more harmed by inflation,” O’Brien said.

Cuts to federal aid programs cause more uncertainty for working families over where and when they’ll be able to find child care, afford food or provide medical care, the report said.

For the fiscal year, Connecticut is losing nearly $1 billion in SNAP and Medicaid benefits, according to the report.

“Not only is that going to hurt households directly that don't get those benefits, it's actually going to slow the growth of our spending cap through slower personal income growth,” O’Brien said. “You're seeing a circular dynamic here, where you're going to need to provide more support in the budget to help families, but also if you don't provide that support, you're going to have more restrictive fiscal controls.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.