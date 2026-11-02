How to keep your energy costs down when home heating prices are up

With the price of home heating oil ballooning this winter , Connecticut officials are increasing rebates on air-source heat pumps and encouraging residents to apply for a home energy audit to save on costs.

“It's starting to get colder here in Connecticut and we know that oil prices are very high this winter,” said Andy Frank, deputy commissioner for the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

“We want to make sure that folks are, as much as possible, getting started with this now, given the time it takes to get someone to come to your house, decide on what the right action plan is and then get someone to actually do something,” he said.

More than a third of Connecticut households rely on fuel oil to heat their homes, according to data from the 2025 American Community Survey .

The average retail price for heating oil in Connecticut is $6.19 per gallon, according to the Connecticut Regional Retail Heating Oil Price Survey , which tracks oil prices weekly. That’s almost 75% higher than this time last year.

In light of that, Energize Connecticut, a state-wide initiative, has increased its rebates on air-source heat pumps to $1,500 per ton, up from $1,000 per ton.

Despite the name, heat pumps can cool and heat your home. Heat pumps can cost an average of $8,000 to $20,000, depending on the size of your home, but they often save people money in the long run since heat pumps move heat, instead of generating it.

“Air source heat pumps use electricity, so you go from heating with oil predominantly to heating with electricity, and usually some oil still as well, depending on your home and what you choose to do. But the air source heat pumps are extremely efficient,” Frank said.

Weatherize your home

If that’s too much of an investment, residents can apply for a $40 home energy audit to find out how much energy they’re using, have an expert to seal up leaks and cracks to keep warm air inside, and get recommendations on insulation, heating and cooling systems to make their home more energy efficient in the long run.

“Weatherization as a whole is like a warm blanket that you can wrap around your property, around your home to keep that warm air inside,” said Jennifer Sanguano, an energy efficiency spokesperson with Eversource.

Approved contractors will take a look at energy needs throughout the home, from the attic to the basement, according to Sanguano.

“They will install anything that's weatherstripping, door sweeps, as well as advanced power strips. They will also implement any water saving measures and leave you recommendations in writing for you to also consider that can include insulation for your home, anything that has to do with just keeping that heat and warm air inside of your house that can help you save energy,” Sanguano said.

Participants save an average of $70 to $100 a year on their energy bills, according to Eversource .

Low-income households may qualify for a free audit while renters must get their landlord to sign an authorization form .

If you’re not sure whether your home needs an energy audit, Sanguano and other experts say consider whether your home has any noticeable drafts, rooms with uneven temperatures, windows or doors that rattle (a potential sign of air escaping), or ice dams on your roof.

What about space heaters?

If you’re tempted to use a space heater this winter, experts say be mindful of costs and fire safety.

“If there's a very specific place in your house that just struggles to get warm, space heaters can always be an option. But electric heating generally, outside of heat pumps, is fairly expensive. It's basically kind of heating your home with a toaster, right? It's just frankly very inefficient,” Frank said.

If you’re more of a DIY-er, the National Park Service has tips on how to locate air leaks and inspect attics and basements.

Installing LED lightbulbs, smart thermostats, window insulation kits and switching the direction of your ceiling to clockwise (so warm air gets pushed down to the floor) can also help.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public