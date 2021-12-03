© 2021 Connecticut Public

FOR CURIOUS FAMILIESLearning Snacks

School, School, School

The last half of the school year is just kicking off, so make yourself up a batch of this DIY instant oatmeal and dig into all the snacks!
LITTLE: Participation in classroom routines and rules is an important part of school. Let’s practice raising our hands to ask and answer questions!

MIDDLE: These days, we live a lot of our lives online – even school! – and science says that impacts how we act. If the Internet’s making you feel meaner, you’re not imagining it.

BIGGER: Dreaming about college? Hear from three Black student body presidents – firsts at Brown, Harvard, and MIT – about their leadership on campus.

THINKALONG: Something to consider: The selective service system ensures the United States can activate a network for the Department of Defense, and even has a provision in place for accommodating registrants that are also conscientious objectors. Right now, it’s only for young men. Should women be required to register for the draft?

More to consider: This NPR report looks at how misinformation and disinformation can damage families and personal relationships, in addition to contributing to the political divide in our country.


