Discovering delight - and despair - in dumpster diving

Published February 17, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST
Chion Wolf and Deirdre from Longmeadow, Mass., inspect a dumpster in West Springfield.
Jessica Severin de Martinez, CT Public Radio
Chion Wolf and Deirdre from Longmeadow, Mass., inspect a dumpster in West Springfield.
Jessica Severin de Martinez, CT Public Radio
Robert Vadas is the author of A Beginner's Guide to Dumpster Diving and the creator of the Facebook group, Dumpster Diving Tips and Finds.
Tiffany Butler from Denton, Texas, is also known on Tiktok as “The Dumpster Diving Mama”. She has 2.4 million followers.

You know what kind of day today is? It’s a GREAT day to go dumpster diving!

A seasoned pro takes me into the depths of a dumpster in West Springfield, Massachusetts, plus a tik tok star talks about how she got hooked on dumpster diving.

You’ll also get some do’s and don’ts from a guy who wrote a book about it!

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

pollution human behavior food economy money books health
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious on Connecticut Public Broadcasting.
