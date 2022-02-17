Discovering delight - and despair - in dumpster diving

You know what kind of day today is? It’s a GREAT day to go dumpster diving!

A seasoned pro takes me into the depths of a dumpster in West Springfield, Massachusetts, plus a tik tok star talks about how she got hooked on dumpster diving.

You’ll also get some do’s and don’ts from a guy who wrote a book about it!

Robert Vadas is the author of A Beginner's Guide to Dumpster Diving and the creator of the Facebook group, Dumpster Diving Tips and Finds

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.