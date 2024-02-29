"Negativity be gone!": Artists igniting joy on social media

We hear a lot about the harm of social media. But what about the good?

Meet two artists who started off on social media by showing their artwork… But once they revealed the hope and kindness and positivity in their hearts? The views and shares and likes piled up in ways they never expected.

Hear how they both are grappling with the newfound pressure of inspiring hundreds of thousands of fans, and find out what Chion's favorite clips from their channels reveal about her.

Listen to the first installment of this series, featuring Joel Cross, Scott Tatum, and Daníel Colón. https://www.ctpublic.org/show/audacious-with-chion-wolf/2023-01-06/social-media-the-algorithm-and-the-state-of-our-hearts

LaNia Roberts: Internationally renowned artist, speaker, and positive social media influencerhttps://bio.link/laniaroberts

GUESTS:



Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

