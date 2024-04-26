What it's like at the bottom of the world with Dr. “Deepsea Dawn” Wright

On July 12, 2022, Dawn Wright (aka "Deepsea Dawn") became the first and only Black person to dive to the lowest known point on the Earth's seabed, "Challenger Deep".

Hear about her journey down into the Mariana Trench, why she went, and what she found at the bottom that shocked her. ﻿

You also may enjoy these episodes:

Below the surface: The stories behind underwater world records

Extreme allergies and rare conditions can teach us a lot about human tolerance

What's in that note? Stories about messages in bottles

GUEST:



Dawn Wright (aka "Deepsea Dawn"): Chief Scientist of the Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) and a professor of Geography and Oceanography at Oregon State University. On July 12, 2022, she became the first and only Black person to dive to "Challenger Deep", which is the deepest known point on the Earth's seabed

Lateshia Peters, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.