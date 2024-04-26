© 2024 Connecticut Public

What it's like at the bottom of the world with Dr. “Deepsea Dawn” Wright

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published April 26, 2024 at 9:20 AM EDT
Scientist Dawn Wright practices boarding the sub that she boarded in July of 2022 and made history as she dove in the craft to the deepest place on Earth.
Provided
/
Dawn Wright
Scientist Dawn Wright practices boarding the sub that she boarded in July of 2022 and made history as she dove in the craft to the deepest place on Earth.

On July 12, 2022, Dawn Wright (aka "Deepsea Dawn") became the first and only Black person to dive to the lowest known point on the Earth's seabed, "Challenger Deep".

Hear about her journey down into the Mariana Trench, why she went, and what she found at the bottom that shocked her. ﻿

GUEST: 

  • Dawn Wright (aka "Deepsea Dawn"): Chief Scientist of the Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) and a professor of Geography and Oceanography at Oregon State University. On July 12, 2022, she became the first and only Black person to dive to "Challenger Deep", which is the deepest known point on the Earth's seabed

Lateshia Peters, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
