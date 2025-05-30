Birdwatching legend Peter Kaestner's journey to 10,000 birds

You know how sometimes you look outside, see a bird, and think, “Oh, hey! A cardinal! A blue jay! A robin!“

Happens all the time.

Now imagine what your life would be like if you traveled the world as part of a lifelong quest to become the first person to see 10,000 bird species.

Get to know Peter Kaestner. He shares the surprising story of how he came excruciatingly close to missing that once-in-a-lifetime shot. And find out why he believes there are a million ways to be a birder.

This episode originally aired August 23, 2024.

Resources:



eBird online database of bird observations, a project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology

online database of bird observations, a project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology IOC World Bird List , an open-access resource maintained by the International Ornithological Committee

, an open-access resource maintained by the International Ornithological Committee Merlin bird ID app by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, a free global bird guide with photos, sounds, and maps

Suggested episodes:



GUEST:



Peter Kaestner: First person to catalog 10,000 bird species, discoverer of the Cundinamarca antpitta, is an ambassador for the American Bird Conservancy , and leads tours with Rockjumper Birding Adventures

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Sajina Shrestha, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.