Edible oracles: Fortune-telling with cheese, onions, and tea leaves
Ever look at a wedge of cheddar and think, “Tell me my destiny”? No? Well, it’s time.
Dive into the deliciously weird world of food-based fortune telling with Jennifer Billock, a cheese oracle; Sarah Napoli, a witch who lets onions predict your romantic future; and Rebecca Zaretzky, a tea-leaf reader who sees more than just caffeine in your cup.
Whether you're divining with dairy or consulting a shallot, these stories remind us that the future is everywhere, if you’re willing to look.
GUESTS:
- Jennifer Billock: writer, editor, and professional cheese fortuneteller
- Sarah Napoli: known as The Woodland Witch on social media, Sarah shares insights into modern witchcraft, including onion divination
- Rebecca Zaretzky: tea leaf reader, animal communicator, spiritual mentor, and practitioner at Tea & Tarot Boutique in Clinton, CT
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.
