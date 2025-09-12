© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

Edible oracles: Fortune-telling with cheese, onions, and tea leaves

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published September 12, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT
Tea leaf and tarot reader Rebecca Zaretzky showing Chion Wolf's tea leaves in the new space of Tea & Tarot in Clinton, Connecticut on July 17th, 2025. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Tea leaf and tarot reader Rebecca Zaretzky showing Chion Wolf’s tea leaves in the new space of Tea & Tarot in Clinton, Connecticut on July 17th, 2025. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Tea leaf and tarot reader Rebecca Zaretzky reading Chion Wolf’s tea leaves in the new space of Tea & Tarot in Clinton, Connecticut on July 17th, 2025. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Tea leaf and tarot reader Rebecca Zaretzky reading Chion Wolf’s tea leaves in the new space of Tea & Tarot in Clinton, Connecticut on July 17th, 2025. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Tea leaf and tarot reader Rebecca Zaretzky reading Chion Wolf’s tea leaves in the new space of Tea & Tarot in Clinton, Connecticut on July 17th, 2025. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Tea leaf and tarot reader Rebecca Zaretzky reading Chion Wolf’s tea leaves in the new space of Tea & Tarot in Clinton, Connecticut on July 17th, 2025. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Chion Wolf in conversation with tea leaf reader Rebecca Zaretzky in the new space of Tea & Tarot in Clinton, Connecticut on July 17th, 2025. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Chion Wolf in conversation with tea leaf reader Rebecca Zaretzky in the new space of Tea & Tarot in Clinton, Connecticut on July 17th, 2025. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
The Godminster Red Chili Devil's Dance British Cheddar cheese that Chion chose to be read by Jennifer Billock, writer, editor, and professional cheese fortuneteller.
The Godminster Red Chili Devil’s Dance British Cheddar cheese that Chion chose to be read by Jennifer Billock, writer, editor, and professional cheese fortuneteller.
Jennifer Billock is a writer, editor, and professional cheese fortuneteller.
Jennifer Billock is a writer, editor, and professional cheese fortuneteller.
Ashley Houghton from Unabridged Photography
Sarah Napoli is known as The Woodland Witch on social media, Sarah shares insights into modern witchcraft, including onion divination.
Sarah Napoli is known as The Woodland Witch on social media, Sarah shares insights into modern witchcraft, including onion divination.
Sarah Napoli is known as The Woodland Witch on social media, Sarah shares insights into modern witchcraft, including onion divination.

Ever look at a wedge of cheddar and think, “Tell me my destiny”? No? Well, it’s time.

Dive into the deliciously weird world of food-based fortune telling with Jennifer Billock, a cheese oracle; Sarah Napoli, a witch who lets onions predict your romantic future; and Rebecca Zaretzky, a tea-leaf reader who sees more than just caffeine in your cup.

Whether you're divining with dairy or consulting a shallot, these stories remind us that the future is everywhere, if you’re willing to look.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Jennifer Billock: writer, editor, and professional cheese fortuneteller 
  • Sarah Napoli: known as The Woodland Witch on social media, Sarah shares insights into modern witchcraft, including onion divination
  • Rebecca Zaretzky: tea leaf reader, animal communicator, spiritual mentor, and practitioner at Tea & Tarot Boutique in Clinton, CT

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
