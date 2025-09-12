Edible oracles: Fortune-telling with cheese, onions, and tea leaves

Ever look at a wedge of cheddar and think, “Tell me my destiny”? No? Well, it’s time.

Dive into the deliciously weird world of food-based fortune telling with Jennifer Billock, a cheese oracle; Sarah Napoli, a witch who lets onions predict your romantic future; and Rebecca Zaretzky, a tea-leaf reader who sees more than just caffeine in your cup.

Whether you're divining with dairy or consulting a shallot, these stories remind us that the future is everywhere, if you’re willing to look.

GUESTS:

Jennifer Billock : writer, editor, and professional cheese fortuneteller

: writer, editor, and professional cheese fortuneteller Sarah Napoli : known as The Woodland Witch on social media, Sarah shares insights into modern witchcraft, including onion divination

: known as on social media, Sarah shares insights into modern witchcraft, including onion divination Rebecca Zaretzky: tea leaf reader, animal communicator, spiritual mentor, and practitioner at Tea & Tarot Boutique in Clinton, CT



Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

