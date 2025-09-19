© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

Awe yeah! Exploring the magic of mind-blowing moments

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonChion Wolf
Published September 19, 2025 at 11:02 AM EDT
Teenage girl looking at solar eclipse wearing the proper protective eyeglasses
1 of 3  — Teenage girl looking at solar eclipse
Teenage girl looking at solar eclipse wearing the proper protective eyeglasses
Leo Patrizi / E+ / Getty Images
Dacher Keltner is a Professor of Psychology at UC Berkeley and faculty director of the Greater Good Science Center. He hosts The Science of Happiness podcast, and he's the author of many scientific articles and several books, including "Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life".
2 of 3  — Dacher Keltner is a Professor of Psychology at UC Berkeley and faculty director of the Greater Good Science Center. He hosts The Science of Happiness podcast, and he’s the author of many scientific articles and several books, including “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life“.
Dacher Keltner is a Professor of Psychology at UC Berkeley and faculty director of the Greater Good Science Center. He hosts The Science of Happiness podcast, and he’s the author of many scientific articles and several books, including “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life“.
Yumi Kendall is the Assistant Principal Cellist at the Philadelphia Orchestra. She founded and co-hosts the "Tacet No More" podcast.
3 of 3  — Yumi Kendall is the Assistant Principal Cellist at the Philadelphia Orchestra. She founded and co-hosts the “Tacet No More“ podcast.
Yumi Kendall is the Assistant Principal Cellist at the Philadelphia Orchestra. She founded and co-hosts the “Tacet No More“ podcast.

What makes your jaw drop? A celestial event? A powerful piece of music?

In this episode, explore awe in its many forms, from a total solar eclipse to the psychology of wonder.

Psychologist Dacher Keltner breaks down the science of awe, cellist Yumi Kendall shares how music transports us, and Audacious listeners share their most treasured moments of awe.

This episode originally aired on March 14, 2025.

GUESTS: 

  • Mara Suttmann-Lea, Joseph Dickerson, and Stefan Keller: Awestruck with Chion in Vermont during the April 8, 2024 total eclipse. Click here to watch a video of the experience
  • Dacher Keltner: Professor of Psychology at UC Berkeley and faculty director of the Greater Good Science Center. He hosts The Science of Happiness podcast, and he’s the author of many scientific articles and several books, including Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life 
  • Yumi Kendall: Assistant Principal Cellist at the Philadelphia Orchestra. She founded and co-hosts the Tacet No More podcast  
  • Awestruck Audacious listeners who sent in voice memos (in order of appearance): Brenton Graveley, Carissa Teff, Levi Lomasky, Vinny Camire, Khaleel Rahman, Anne Mercer, Michelle Horsley, Erin Shapland, Pamela Morrison-Wolf, Maria Raviele, Carl Delmolino, Paul Gladis, Jane Carroll, Nell Codner, Catherine Shen, Maggie Downie, Brian Foley, Allison Durham, Jennifer LaRue, Lisa Sanchez Gonzalez 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Kathy Wang and Angelica Gajewski.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station's talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
