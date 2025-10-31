The poet with a machete: Zulynette on laughter, rage, and reclamation
1 of 2 — Zulynette photo.jpg
2 of 2 — machete.jpg
When does creation become prayer? And when does prayer become protest?
Artist and poet Zulynette talks about her new book, Becoming a Soft Woman with a Machete. It's equal parts gospel, therapy session, and roast.
From laughter to liberation, explore how art can be both sanctuary and sword.
Suggested episodes:
- Poet Zulynette on “Seeing in the Dark”
- The playfulness of poetry with Andrew Dean Wright
- A fireside conversation with Hartford’s “Love Poet”, Olusanya Bey
- Words over weapons: When anti-war poems go viral
- An extended conversation about forgiveness with poet David Whyte
GUEST:
- Zulynette: Poet, artist, facilitator, and author of Becoming a Soft Woman with a Machete. She is also the creator and director of the annual storytelling event, A Little Bit of Death, and the author of two other books of poetry, Seeing in the Dark, and Building a Powerhouse
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.
Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.
Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.