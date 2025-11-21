© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

Badass elders: Women in comedy, law, and extreme body art

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published November 21, 2025 at 9:23 AM EST
FILE: D’yan Forest performs 'A Broad Abroad' on stage during Greenside Venues Launch for Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Greenside on August 03, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
1 of 3  — Edinburgh Fringe Festival Preview
FILE: D’yan Forest performs 'A Broad Abroad' on stage during Greenside Venues Launch for Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Greenside on August 03, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Roberto Ricciuti / Getty Images
Harriet Newman Cohen is a 92-year-old founding partner of Cohen Stine Kapoor LLP, where she is a negotiator and trial attorney who handles all aspects of matrimonial and family law. She is the author of “Passion and Power: A Life in Three Worlds“.
2 of 3  — HarrietNewmanCohen111822_129_2.jpg
Harriet Newman Cohen is a 92-year-old founding partner of Cohen Stine Kapoor LLP, where she is a negotiator and trial attorney who handles all aspects of matrimonial and family law. She is the author of “Passion and Power: A Life in Three Worlds“.
Charlotte Guttenberg is the 77-year-old Guinness World Record holder for most tattooed female senior citizen.
3 of 3  — Charlotte photo.jpg
Charlotte Guttenberg is the 77-year-old Guinness World Record holder for most tattooed female senior citizen.

Some people “age gracefully.” These three women age audaciously!

91 year-old comedian, D’yan Forest, commands the stage with her ukulele and sharp wit, spinning the stories of her long life into laughter.

Family law attorney Harriet Newman Cohen, 92, is the kind of lawyer who changed history for LGBTQ+ families and plans on never stopping.

And Charlotte Guttenberg, the 77-year-old Guinness World Record holder for most-tattooed female senior citizen, started inking her body in her fifties and turned herself into a living, breathing work of art.﻿

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
