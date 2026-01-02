Temple Grandin, Kerry Magro, and the power of autistic thinking

Meet two influential voices in autism advocacy whose lives and work have reshaped how the world understands neurodiversity.

Dr. Temple Grandin - a scientist, author, and animal behavior expert - reflects on growing up autistic, thinking in pictures, and building a career by leaning into the way her mind works.

And Dr. Kerry Magro, an autism advocate, speaker, and consultant on Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum, shares his path from being nonverbal to becoming a public voice for autism, and why accurate representation can change lives.

GUESTS:

Dr. Temple Grandin : Scientist, author, and professor whose work in animal behavior has transformed livestock handling around the world. Her life and thinking were introduced to a global audience through the HBO film Temple Grandin , starring Claire Danes, and through her books, including Thinking in Pictures , which helped change how autism is understood by clinicians, families, and the public

Scientist, author, and professor whose work in animal behavior has transformed livestock handling around the world. Her life and thinking were introduced to a global audience through the HBO film , starring Claire Danes, and through her books, including , which helped change how autism is understood by clinicians, families, and the public Dr. Kerry Magro : Autism advocate, professional speaker, and author who was nonverbal until age 2.5 and did not speak in complete sentences until age 7. He is a consultant on Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum and works with schools, companies, and media organizations to challenge stereotypes and promote accurate, human portrayals of autistic lives

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

