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Audacious with Chion Wolf

Female truckers: Meet the women behind the wheels

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanChion Wolf
Published April 10, 2026 at 10:03 AM EDT
Chantel Comerford, a driver for Maegan's Towing & Recovery in Danbury, stands in front of a towing truck with Audacious host Chion Wolf.
1 of 1  — Chantel Comerford is a driver for Maegan's Towing & Recovery in Danbury. She took Chion along with her for a full day's work!
Chantel Comerford is a driver for Maegan's Towing & Recovery in Danbury. She took Chion along with her for a full day's work!

Fewer than 10% of truck drivers are women, and in this episode, you’re going to meet three of them.

Spend the day with Chion and a tow truck driver, get to know a woman who runs a CDL training school, and hear about life on the road from a truck driver who happens to be a trans woman.

This episode originally aired on January 13, 2023.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Catie Talarski, and Meg Fitzgerald contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf