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Disrupted

Curated failures, plus young people define success for themselves

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:07 AM EDT
Dr. Samuel West, Organizational psychologist who founded the Museum of Failure in Sweden in 2017. The museum now travels around the globe. It’s in Paris until May 17, 2026.
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Dr. Samuel West, Organizational psychologist who founded the Museum of Failure in Sweden in 2017. The museum now travels around the globe. It’s in Paris until May 17, 2026.
Image provided by The Museum of Failure
Inside the Museum of Failure in Brooklyn, New York on November, 2023. The Museum of Failure recognizes products that were set with lofty expectations but didn't meet them. Items like Nintendo's early attempt at 3-D gaming and a clear soda called Crystal Pepsi are scattered throughout the exhibits.
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Inside the Museum of Failure in Brooklyn, New York on November, 2023. The Museum of Failure recognizes products that were set with lofty expectations but didn't meet them. Items like Nintendo's early attempt at 3-D gaming and a clear soda called Crystal Pepsi are scattered throughout the exhibits.
Image provided by The Museum of Failure
Inside the Museum of Failure. None of those products became everyday household items, but the Museum of Failure still honors them.
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Inside the Museum of Failure. None of those products became everyday household items, but the Museum of Failure still honors them.
Image provided by the Museum of Failure
FILE: A sign hangs within the Museum of Failure that says "Giving up on your goal because of one setback is like slashing your other three tires because you got a flat."
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A sign hangs within the Museum of Failure that says "Giving up on your goal because of one setback is like slashing your other three tires because you got a flat."
Image provided by The Museum of Failure

Some inventions change the way we see the world. Others fail to meet the lofty expectations set for them. Those are the ones that make it into a traveling museum called the Museum of Failure. It recognizes products like Nintendo's early attempt at 3-D gaming and a clear soda called Crystal Pepsi. There's also the Hawaii Chair, a chair whose cushion gyrates in a way that will supposedly help you get in shape.

None of those products became everyday household items, but the Museum of Failure still honors them. After all, innovation is only possible when we try things that might not work.

This hour, we’re reframing failure and celebrating people who take risks.

In addition to talking about the Museum of Failure, we'll hear a from panel of young people whose educational journeys didn't go the way they expected. But rather than feel like failures, they've embraced their new paths as a way to redefine success.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Samuel West: Organizational psychologist who founded the Museum of Failure in Sweden in 2017. The museum now travels around the globe. It’s in Paris until May 17, 2026.
  • Melina Floyd: Community organizer in Bristol
  • Ella Nicastro: Paraprofessional at Duffy Elementary School in West Hartford.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media