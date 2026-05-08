Curated failures, plus young people define success for themselves

Some inventions change the way we see the world. Others fail to meet the lofty expectations set for them. Those are the ones that make it into a traveling museum called the Museum of Failure. It recognizes products like Nintendo's early attempt at 3-D gaming and a clear soda called Crystal Pepsi. There's also the Hawaii Chair, a chair whose cushion gyrates in a way that will supposedly help you get in shape.

None of those products became everyday household items, but the Museum of Failure still honors them. After all, innovation is only possible when we try things that might not work.

This hour, we’re reframing failure and celebrating people who take risks.

In addition to talking about the Museum of Failure, we'll hear a from panel of young people whose educational journeys didn't go the way they expected. But rather than feel like failures, they've embraced their new paths as a way to redefine success.

GUESTS:



Dr. Samuel West : Organizational psychologist who founded the Museum of Failure in Sweden in 2017. The museum now travels around the globe. It’s in Paris until May 17, 2026.

: Organizational psychologist who founded the in Sweden in 2017. The museum now travels around the globe. It’s in Paris until May 17, 2026. Melina Floyd : Community organizer in Bristol

: Community organizer in Bristol Ella Nicastro: Paraprofessional at Duffy Elementary School in West Hartford.

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