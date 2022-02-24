Baking tips every bread lover ‘kneads’ from King Arthur Baking, Small State Provisions and Wave Hill Breads

Sometimes, the simplest ingredients make the most glorious food. Bread definitely falls into that category. Essentially, we’re talking about flour, yeast, water and salt. You work it into a dough, some magic happens, and you’ve got one of the world’s most perfect foods. This week on Seasoned, we’re talking about that magic with expert bread makers. Carrie Brisson, head bread baker at King Arthur Baking, is with us to boost your confidence and troubleshoot your wonky loaves. Plus, local bakers Kevin Masse from Small State Provisions in West Hartford and Tim Topi of Wave Hill Breads in Norwalk share their bread wisdom, too.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski with technical help from Gene Amatruda. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

