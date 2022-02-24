© 2022 Connecticut Public

Baking tips every bread lover ‘kneads’ from King Arthur Baking, Small State Provisions and Wave Hill Breads

Published February 24, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST
Kevin Masse_Small State Provisions_Photo_Julie Bidwell.jpg
Kevin Masse is the head baker/owner of Small State Provisions in West Hartford, Conn.
Julie Bidwell (@juliebidwellpix on Insta)
Carrie Brisson_King Arthur Baking.jpg
Carrie Brisson is the head bread baker at King Arthur Baking in Norwich, Vermont
Courtesy of King Arthur Baking
Tim Topi_photo by Matthew Borkowski.jpg
Tim Topi is the master baker/owner of Wave Hill Breads in Norwalk, Conn.
Courtesy of Wave Hill Breads

Sometimes, the simplest ingredients make the most glorious food. Bread definitely falls into that category. Essentially, we’re talking about flour, yeast, water and salt. You work it into a dough, some magic happens, and you’ve got one of the world’s most perfect foods. This week on Seasoned, we’re talking about that magic with expert bread makers. Carrie Brisson, head bread baker at King Arthur Baking, is with us to boost your confidence and troubleshoot your wonky loaves. Plus, local bakers Kevin Masse from Small State Provisions in West Hartford and Tim Topi of Wave Hill Breads in Norwalk share their bread wisdom, too.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski with technical help from Gene Amatruda. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

GUESTS:

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
