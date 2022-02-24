Warning: If you have a heart, it will likely get broken (in more ways than one)

Nobody ever died of a broken heart, right? Not true. A condition known as broken heart syndrome can be brought on by a sudden shock, such as grief from the death of a loved one or a divorce.

You may not die of a broken heart but it can alter our biology in ways that can increase our risk for disease. The good news is that it can be reversed if we can begin to mend our hearts.

Also this hour: We talk about how our language changes in the months leading up to a breakup - before either partner consciously realizes what’s happening.

Lastly, why are we drawn to sad songs when our hearts are breaking?

GUESTS:

Florence Williams is a science writer and the author of three books. Her most recent book is Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey. You can find an enhanced audiobook/podcast version at florencewilliam.com.

Kate Blackburn is a post doc research fellow in Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, in the Pennebaker Language Lab

Sarah Seraj is a Ph.D. student in Psychology at The University of Texas at Austin

is a Ph.D. student in Psychology at The University of Texas at Austin Noah Baerman is a jazz pianist, composer, and educator. He’s the artistic director of the non-profit “Resonant Motion” and he directs the Jazz Ensemble at Wesleyan University. His most recent album is “Love Right.”

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

