The Colin McEnroe Show

Veepstakes aside, do running mates matter?

By Lily Tyson
Published July 3, 2024 at 1:14 PM EDT
FILE: Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) (R) and running mate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin during a campaign rally at the Virginia Beach Convention Center October 13, 2008 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. About 15,000 people turned out to see Palin and her running mate Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) (R) and running mate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin during a campaign rally at the Virginia Beach Convention Center October 13, 2008 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

This hour: we look at running mates. We'll talk about whether or not a presidential candidate's running mate matters, and their role on the campaign trail. Plus, we'll take a look at our favorite running mates from popular culture.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Bradley O'Connor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
