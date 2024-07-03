Veepstakes aside, do running mates matter?
This hour: we look at running mates. We'll talk about whether or not a presidential candidate's running mate matters, and their role on the campaign trail. Plus, we'll take a look at our favorite running mates from popular culture.
GUESTS:
- Christopher Devine: Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Dayton. He is co-author of the books Do Running Mates Matter? The Influence of Vice Presidential Candidates in Presidential Elections, and author of News Media Coverage of the Vice-Presidential Selection Process: What's Wrong with the ‘Veepstakes’?
- Karrin Vasby Anderson: Professor of Communications Studies at Colorado State University, and author of Women, Feminism, and Pop Politics, among other books
Colin McEnroe and Bradley O'Connor contributed to this show.