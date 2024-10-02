© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The political importance of Gen Z with journalist Rachel Janfaza

By Lily Tyson
Published October 2, 2024 at 1:11 PM EDT
Rachel Janfaza, journalist covering Gen Z political culture and all things related to young voters in U.S. politics..
Sabrina Roberts
Rachel Janfaza is a journalist who Gen Z political culture and all things related to young voters in U.S. politics.

Going into November, we’ll be doing some shows where we talk with one guest, for the hour, who knows a lot about the election. This hour, we talk with journalist Rachel Janfaza about Gen Z voters.

GUEST: 

  • Rachel Janfaza: Journalist who covers Gen Z political culture and young voters in U.S. politics. Her newsletter is “The Up and Up

Colin McEnroe, Frankie Devevo, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show 2024 Election
