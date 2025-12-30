© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Our favorite jazz of 2025

By Jonathan McNicol
Published December 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
Noah Baerman and Jen Allen with Colin in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five in Hartford on December 18, 2025.
1 of 2  — December 18, 2025 - CMS Jazz
Noah Baerman and Jen Allen with Colin in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five in Hartford on December 18, 2025.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
The mayor, Gene Seymour, joined by Zoom.
2 of 2  — December 18, 2025 - CMS Jazz
The mayor, Gene Seymour, joined by Zoom.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public

As we have every year for at least the last 12 years, to round out the year, we round up the best jazz of the year.

GUESTS:

  • Jen Allen: A pianist, composer, arranger, and educator; her new album is Possibilities
  • Noah Baerman: A pianist, composer, and educator; in 2025, he has released a four-volume series of albums called Right Now
  • Gene Seymour: A film, television, and music critic

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
