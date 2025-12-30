Our favorite jazz of 2025

As we have every year for at least the last 12 years, to round out the year, we round up the best jazz of the year.

GUESTS:



Jen Allen: A pianist, composer, arranger, and educator; her new album is Possibilities

Noah Baerman: A pianist, composer, and educator; in 2025, he has released a four-volume series of albums called Right Now

Gene Seymour: A film, television, and music critic

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.