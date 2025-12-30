Our favorite jazz of 2025
1 of 2 — December 18, 2025 - CMS Jazz
Noah Baerman and Jen Allen with Colin in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five in Hartford on December 18, 2025.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
2 of 2 — December 18, 2025 - CMS Jazz
The mayor, Gene Seymour, joined by Zoom.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
As we have every year for at least the last 12 years, to round out the year, we round up the best jazz of the year.
GUESTS:
- Jen Allen: A pianist, composer, arranger, and educator; her new album is Possibilities
- Noah Baerman: A pianist, composer, and educator; in 2025, he has released a four-volume series of albums called Right Now
- Gene Seymour: A film, television, and music critic
Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.