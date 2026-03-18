March Madness 2026

March Madness is here!

And so the only logical thing is to get improv comedian Julia Pistell and the actual Bill Curry together to talk basketball for an hour on the radio. For the 16th* time.

That may not be the only logical thing to do. It may be that that’s not a logical thing to do at all.

But we’re doing it anyway.

*It’s our 16th one of these, unless it isn’t. Our story is that we’ve done this every year since 2010 except for 2020 — which is to say, every year our show has been on that there actually was a March Madness tourney. And we’re pretty sure our story is true. One of those years, the show was actually about birds. But so what?

GUESTS:



Bill Curry: Playing the part of Bill Curry

Playing the part of Bill Curry Mike Pesca: Hosts the independent daily podcast The Gist

Hosts the independent daily podcast Julia Pistell: A founding member of Sea Tea Improv, among a number of other things

A founding member of Sea Tea Improv, among a number of other things Elizabeth Davis: The 12th president of Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.