George Orwell saw it coming
George Orwell's novels 1984 and Animal Farm feel especially prescient in this moment, as surveillance technologies continue to expand, and history and language are weaponized. We take a look at the life and literature of George Orwell. And ask: what does the term "Orwellian" really mean?
GUESTS:
- Laura Beers: Professor of History at American University, and the author of Orwell’s Ghosts: Wisdom and Warnings for the Twenty-First Century
- D. J. Taylor: Writer, critic, and author of many books, including Orwell: The New Life and Who is Big Brother? A Reader's Guide to George Orwell
- Sandra Newman: Author of Julia: A Novel, among other books
Music featured (in order):
- Welles Raises Kane (I. Overture) – Bernard Herrmann, as conducted by himself, leading the London Philharmonic Orchestra
- Sexcrime (Nineteen Eighty-Four) – Eurythmics
- One Brick – Aesop Rock
- Keep the Aspidistra Flying – Ivan Waters and the Citadel
- Piggies – The Beatles
- 1984 – Anais Mitchell
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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.