George Orwell saw it coming

George Orwell's novels 1984 and Animal Farm feel especially prescient in this moment, as surveillance technologies continue to expand, and history and language are weaponized. We take a look at the life and literature of George Orwell. And ask: what does the term "Orwellian" really mean?

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.