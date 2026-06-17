Regional accents: Why we sound the way we do

Millions of Americans speak English, so why do we all sound so different? And what might accents of the future sound like? This hour, we explore the past, present, and future of regional accents–from Carter to Colin.

Plus, we discuss why hearing different regional accents might make us feel a certain way, and hear how international actors learn how to speak like Americans.

GUESTS:



Margaret Renwick is an associate Research Professor at Johns Hopkins University studying accents and how they change.

is an associate Research Professor at Johns Hopkins University studying accents and how they change. Rebecca Gausnell is a dialect coach based in France, specializing in American accents. She has worked on shows including “The Boys”, “Industry”, and the upcoming “Anxious People”.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.