What “pleading the Fifth” actually means
Dr. Anthony Fauci recently invoked the Fifth Amendment in a Senate Hearing. This hour: we take a look at our Constitution's Fifth Amendment to learn why it exists and what it means for all of us.
GUESTS:
- Akhil Reed Amar: Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University. His latest book is: Born Equal: Remaking America’s Constitution, 1840–1920, which was a winner of the annual Abraham Lincoln Institute Book Prize
- James Duane: Teaches at Regent Law School. He is the author of You Have the Right to Remain Innocent: What Police Officers Tell Their Children about the Fifth Amendment. His YouTube video “Don't Talk to the Police” has over 21 million views
- Clay Risen: Reporter and editor at The New York Times, and the author of Red Scare: Blacklists, McCarthyism, and the Making of Modern America
Music featured (in order):
- A Fifth of Beethoven – Walter Murphy & The Big Apple Band
- Take the Fifth – Spoon
- When You Say Nothing At All – Alison Krauss
- Take the Fifth Amendment – Joe Tex
- Lawyers, Guns and Money – Warren Zevon
- Exhuming McCarthy – R.E.M.
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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.