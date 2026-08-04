What “pleading the Fifth” actually means

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently invoked the Fifth Amendment in a Senate Hearing. This hour: we take a look at our Constitution's Fifth Amendment to learn why it exists and what it means for all of us.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.