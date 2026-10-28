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The Colin McEnroe Show

Our healthcare system doesn't work. Is insurance reform the cure?

By Isaac Moss
Published October 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
FILE: Healthcare, and the Affordable Care Act, is poised to play a major role in the upcoming midterm elections. But how did it get its start here in the US?
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Healthcare, and the Affordable Care Act, is poised to play a major role in the upcoming midterm elections. But how did it get its start here in the US?

Healthcare, and the Affordable Care Act, is poised to play a major role in the upcoming midterm elections. But how did it get its start here in the US? And what might major healthcare reform look like nowadays? This hour, we'll explore the origins of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

Plus, a look at the state of employer-provided health insurance.

GUESTS:

  • Elisabeth Rosenthal: Senior contributing editor at KFF Health News and the author of An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back.
  • Ian Coss: Host of “The Big Dig” podcast from GBH News. Its most recent season is “Mitt & Ted, a healthcare story”.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "The Colin McEnroe Show." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss