Our healthcare system doesn't work. Is insurance reform the cure?

Healthcare, and the Affordable Care Act, is poised to play a major role in the upcoming midterm elections. But how did it get its start here in the US? And what might major healthcare reform look like nowadays? This hour, we'll explore the origins of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

Plus, a look at the state of employer-provided health insurance.

GUESTS:



Elisabeth Rosenthal: Senior contributing editor at KFF Health News and the author of An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back.

Senior contributing editor at KFF Health News and the author of Ian Coss: Host of “The Big Dig” podcast from GBH News. Its most recent season is “ Mitt & Ted, a healthcare story ”.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.