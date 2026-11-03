‘Citizen Observers’ share their voting stories from around the state

On Election Day we do a show where we ask people across Connecticut to do a simple thing: Go vote in your town before 1 p.m. Then call us between 1 and 2 p.m. and tell us how it felt, what you saw, whom you spoke to. Say whatever you want to say about the experience of voting.

This hour we hear from citizen observers about their experiences at the polls. Call to join the conversation: 888-720-9677

GUESTS:



Charles Barber: Nonfiction author and writer in residence at Wesleyan University

Nonfiction author and writer in residence at Wesleyan University Betsy Kaplan: Senior Producer emeritus of The Colin McEnroe Show

Senior Producer emeritus of Erica Tracy: Vocalist, song writer, and arts curator

Vocalist, song writer, and arts curator Claire Criscuolo: Owner of Claire’s Corner Copia in New Haven

Owner of Claire’s Corner Copia in New Haven George Noujaim: Owner of Noujaim’s Bistro in Winsted

Owner of Noujaim’s Bistro in Winsted Susan Clinard: Owner of Clinard Sculpture Studio in West Haven

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Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.