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The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Citizen Observers’ share their voting stories from around the state

By Lily Tyson
Published November 3, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
FILE: Voting at the Latimer Lane School polling location in Weatogue,Connecticut on November 4th 2025.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Voting at the Latimer Lane School polling location in Weatogue, Connecticut on November 4th 2025.

On Election Day we do a show where we ask people across Connecticut to do a simple thing: Go vote in your town before 1 p.m. Then call us between 1 and 2 p.m. and tell us how it felt, what you saw, whom you spoke to. Say whatever you want to say about the experience of voting.

This hour we hear from citizen observers about their experiences at the polls. Call to join the conversation: 888-720-9677

GUESTS: 

  • Charles Barber: Nonfiction author and writer in residence at Wesleyan University
  • Betsy Kaplan: Senior Producer emeritus of The Colin McEnroe Show
  • Erica Tracy: Vocalist, song writer, and arts curator
  • Claire Criscuolo: Owner of Claire’s Corner Copia in New Haven
  • George Noujaim: Owner of Noujaim’s Bistro in Winsted
  • Susan Clinard: Owner of Clinard Sculpture Studio in West Haven

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
<br/>Lily is the senior producer for <a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/show/the-colin-mcenroe-show">"The Colin McEnroe Show."</a> She's also a producer of the narrative podcast "<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation">Generation: The media we love &amp; how it shapes us</a>." She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show <i>Next</i>. Lily can be reached at <a href="mailto:ltyson@ctpublic.org">ltyson@ctpublic.org.</a><br/><br/>
See stories by Lily Tyson