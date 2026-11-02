Voter Guide 2026: What to know about Election Day in CT

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters across Connecticut will cast ballots in a number of races, including local and statewide offices, as well as the five seats in Connecticut’s congressional delegation.

Ballots will vary depending on where you live. Registered voters should double-check their polling location before voting. Connecticut also allows same-day voter registration.

Here’s what you need to know for Election Day.

When are polls open?

Polls are open 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where do I vote?

Registered voters can look up their polling place here .

Who can register to vote?

People are eligible to vote in Connecticut if they are a U.S. citizen and a Connecticut resident; are 18 years old or turning 18 before Election Day; and have completed confinement if convicted of a felony.

Do I need to show photo identification in order to vote?

No. Instead of presenting ID, voters can, in most cases, sign an affidavit when poll workers ask for ID. The identification does not need to be a driver’s license. It also does not need to have a photo. Here is a detailed list of Connecticut’s in-person voter ID requirements .

Does CT allow Election Day voter registration?

Same-day registration is available to all residents who are eligible to vote. On Election Day, Nov. 3, visit the designated same-day registration location in your town to register and vote.

Can I vote by absentee or mail-in ballot?

No-excuse absentee voting is an option. Ballots must be received by your town clerk no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 3 to be counted.

What about the integrity of elections in Connecticut?

The office of the Secretary of the State says Connecticut will “continue to safeguard election integrity and protect the processes that have served our state well for generations.” Officials say they will be “vigilant” in terms of monitoring federal actions while ensuring the election system in Connecticut “remains strong, resilient, and worthy of the trust voters place in it.”

“In Connecticut, we have always protected elections with multiple layers of security, including the statewide use of paper ballots, rigorous post-election audits, and clear procedures to track and verify ballots,” the office said. “We also work to continually strengthen our election system, most recently by adding video monitoring to drop box sites and investing $20 million in new, state-of-the-art voting tabulators. These efforts reflect our commitment to improving the process, responding to challenges, and building voter confidence through transparency.”

What's on the ballot?

It depends on where you live.

Voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of the state, treasurer, comptroller and attorney general. All statewide offices are held by Democrats.

Voters will also elect members of the state legislature.

All five of Connecticut's U.S. House districts are up for grabs.

Congressional races

Connecticut's congressional delegation will gain at least one new member. U.S. Rep. John Larson lost August's Democratic primary for the Hartford-based 1st Congressional District. Former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, a Democrat, goes in with the upper hand against Republican physician Amy Chai.

The 5th District in western Connecticut remains the most competitive race, but national groups have largely sat out of spending money as both parties turn their attention elsewhere. U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, first elected in 2018, faces Republican Chris Shea, a firefighter and retired Navy SEAL.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney is running against Republican George Austin in the 2nd District, which includes eastern Connecticut.

U.S. Rep. DeLauro – who is seeking a 19th term in Congress – faces Republican Chris Lancia to represent the New Haven-based 3rd District. U.S. Rep. Jim Himes faces a rematch from Republican Michael Goldstein in the 4th District, which includes most of Fairfield County.

Connecticut’s Congressional delegation could become more influential if Democrats win the House. DeLauro could return as chair of the House Appropriations Committee, while Himes could become chair of the Intelligence Committee. In those potential roles, they said they’d focus on oversight of the Trump administration.

Governor: Lamont vs. Fazio

Voters will choose between incumbent Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican State Sen. Ryan Fazio.

The two candidates talked with Connecticut Public's "The Wheelhouse."

Ryan Fazio (R) (I – Independent Party)

ryanfazio.com

Ned Lamont — incumbent (D) (WFP – Working Families Party)

nedlamont.com

Lieutenant Governor

Susan Bysiewicz — incumbent (D) (WFP

– Working Families Party)

bysiewiczforct.com

Matthew Corey (R) (I – Independent Party)

mattcoreyct.com

Secretary of the State

Peter Lumaj (R)

peterlumaj.com

Stephanie Thomas — incumbent (D) (WFP – Working Families Party) (I – Independent Party)

votestephaniethomas.com

Comptroller

Sean Scanlon — incumbent (D) (WFP – Working Families Party) (I – Independent Party)

seanforct.com

Jennifer Tooker (R)

jentooker.com

Treasurer

Erick Russell — incumbent (D) (WFP – Working Families Party)

erickforct.com

Fred Wilms (R) (I – Independent Party)

Fredforconnecticut.com

Attorney General

John Bolton (R)

johnbolton4ag.com

William Tong — incumbent (D) (WFP – Working Families Party)

williamtong.com

Learn more

Visit MyVote.CT.gov

Voter guide from Secretary of the State’s office

CT Mirror voter guide

WSHU voter guide

