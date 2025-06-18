The past and present of beach segregation in Connecticut

Connecticut has hundreds of miles of shoreline, extending from Greenwich in the west to Stonington in the east.

Many of these coastal communities have found ways to exclude certain people. There’s actually a long history of segregation on our shores, dating back decades.

This hour, we’ll look at past and present beach access in Connecticut.

Plus, we’ll look at who does — and does not — get access to quality public spaces like parks.

Hear more from Andrew Kahrl in this episode of Disrupted.

This episode originally aired on July 5, 2023.

