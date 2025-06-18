© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

The past and present of beach segregation in Connecticut

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg DaltonChloe WynneRobyn Doyon-Aitken
Published June 18, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Activist Ned Coll, in striped shirt, talks with a police officer and community members as part of his campaign to enable Black, inner-city residents to access Connecticut's beaches in the 1960s and 1970s.
Bob Adelman
/
Republished with permission from Adelman Images
Activist Ned Coll, in striped shirt, talks with a police officer and community members as part of his campaign to enable Black, inner-city residents to access Connecticut's beaches in the 1960s and 1970s.

Connecticut has hundreds of miles of shoreline, extending from Greenwich in the west to Stonington in the east.

Many of these coastal communities have found ways to exclude certain people. There’s actually a long history of segregation on our shores, dating back decades.

This hour, we’ll look at past and present beach access in Connecticut.

Plus, we’ll look at who does — and does not — get access to quality public spaces like parks.

GUESTS:

Hear more from Andrew Kahrl in this episode of Disrupted.

This episode originally aired on July 5, 2023.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
