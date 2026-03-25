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The Wheelhouse

Wesleyan's Michael Roth on Trump, diversity and college admissions

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published March 25, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
College Row on the campus of Wesleyan University along High Street in Middletown, Connecticut October 28, 2017.
Denis Tangney Jr.
/
iStock / Getty Images
College Row on the campus of Wesleyan University along High Street in Middletown, Connecticut October 28, 2017.

Connecticut has sued the federal government to keep colleges and universities from releasing race-based admissions data to the White House.

Ahead of “Ivy Day,” when students will learn if they’ve gotten into some of the country’s most prestigious schools, we’re re-visiting a 2023 Supreme Court decision that effectively banned affirmative action in collegiate enrollment.

We’ll hear from the president of Wesleyan University about the challenges facing higher education and ask if people of color are getting a fair shake in the college admissions process.

Guests:

  • Michael Roth, president, Wesleyan University
  • Bilal Sekou, Hillyer College associate professor of political science, University of Hartford

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The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Talei Ricketson