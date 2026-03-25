Wesleyan's Michael Roth on Trump, diversity and college admissions

Connecticut has sued the federal government to keep colleges and universities from releasing race-based admissions data to the White House.

Ahead of “Ivy Day,” when students will learn if they’ve gotten into some of the country’s most prestigious schools, we’re re-visiting a 2023 Supreme Court decision that effectively banned affirmative action in collegiate enrollment.

We’ll hear from the president of Wesleyan University about the challenges facing higher education and ask if people of color are getting a fair shake in the college admissions process.

Guests:



Michael Roth, president, Wesleyan University

Bilal Sekou, Hillyer College associate professor of political science, University of Hartford

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