3 CT lawmakers on how to reach a bipartisan compromise in 2026
Connecticut Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney announced earlier this month he’s not seeking reelection after serving 23 terms as a state lawmaker.
Looney’s departure follows news that Tony Hwang, a Republican state senator out of Fairfield, also won’t return to the Connecticut General Assembly in 2027.Both lawmakers, and their former Republican colleague Len Fasano, share more than 80 years of experience serving the people of Connecticut.
Today on The Wheelhouse, we’ll ask them all about public service and their efforts to reach across the aisle amid contentious political debate.
Guests:
- Sen. Martin Looney, Democrat representing Hamden and New Haven
- Sen. Tony Hwang, Republican representing Easton, Fairfield, Newtown
- Len Fasano, former Republican lawmaker
The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.