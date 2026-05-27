3 CT lawmakers on how to reach a bipartisan compromise in 2026

Connecticut Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney announced earlier this month he’s not seeking reelection after serving 23 terms as a state lawmaker.

Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public People gather at a vigil in Hartford for victims of a deadly mass shooting that happened at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, CA on January 24, 2023. Senator Tony Hwang gives a passionate speech.

Looney’s departure follows news that Tony Hwang, a Republican state senator out of Fairfield, also won’t return to the Connecticut General Assembly in 2027.Both lawmakers, and their former Republican colleague Len Fasano, share more than 80 years of experience serving the people of Connecticut.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano speaks to the Senate before Governor Ned Lamont starts off the 2020 legislative session with his State of the State address at the State Capitol on February 5, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we’ll ask them all about public service and their efforts to reach across the aisle amid contentious political debate.

Guests:

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