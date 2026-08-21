America 250: Who Gets to Tell the Story?

America is celebrating 250 years, but what does it mean to tell the whole story of the country?

This hour, we explore who gets to shape American history and what happens when stories that have been overlooked finally come into focus.

We learn about Black Americans who have too often been left out of the history books. And we look at how museums, historic sites and educators are navigating the question of whose version of America gets remembered.

Guests:

John Mills , Founder & President of the Alex Breanne Corporation

, Founder & President of the Bilal Sekou , Hillyer College associate professor of political science, University of Hartford

, Hillyer College associate professor of political science, University of Hartford Alan Spears , senior director of cultural resources in the government affairs department, National Parks Conservation Association

, senior director of cultural resources in the government affairs department, National Parks Conservation Association Erika Slocumb , Director of interpretation and visitor’s experience, Stowe Center for Literary Activism

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