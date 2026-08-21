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The Wheelhouse

America 250: Who Gets to Tell the Story?

By Chloe Wynne,
Frankie Graziano
Published August 21, 2026 at 8:43 AM EDT

America is celebrating 250 years, but what does it mean to tell the whole story of the country?

This hour, we explore who gets to shape American history and what happens when stories that have been overlooked finally come into focus.

We learn about Black Americans who have too often been left out of the history books. And we look at how museums, historic sites and educators are navigating the question of whose version of America gets remembered.

Guests:

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The Wheelhouse
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano