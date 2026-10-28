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The Wheelhouse

Survey says…CT voters care about affordability, healthcare and democracy ahead of the midterm elections

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published October 28, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
NoKings protestors demonstrate outside the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut on October, 17, 2026.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
NoKings protestors demonstrate outside the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut on October, 17, 2026.

In the weeks leading up to the midterm elections, Connecticut Public surveyed listeners about the issues they care about.

After sorting through almost 350 responses, it’s clear that affordability and economic challenges are major concerns for most respondents. Many folks also shared that they feel anxious about the viability of our democracy and the lack of access to healthcare.

Today on The Wheelhouse, hear experts put these key election issues into context. And hear directly from some of the people who participated in Connecticut Public’s election survey.

Guests:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Talei Ricketson