Survey says…CT voters care about affordability, healthcare and democracy ahead of the midterm elections

In the weeks leading up to the midterm elections, Connecticut Public surveyed listeners about the issues they care about.

After sorting through almost 350 responses, it’s clear that affordability and economic challenges are major concerns for most respondents. Many folks also shared that they feel anxious about the viability of our democracy and the lack of access to healthcare.

Today on The Wheelhouse, hear experts put these key election issues into context. And hear directly from some of the people who participated in Connecticut Public’s election survey.

Guests:

P.R. Lockhart , economic development reporter, CT Mirror

, economic development reporter, CT Mirror Bilal Sekou , associate professor of politics and government

, associate professor of politics and government Ebong Udoma , senior reporter, WSHU

, senior reporter, WSHU Amanda Becker , national reporter, The 19th News



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