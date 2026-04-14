The demand for data centers is growing: Are they coming to CT?

Data centers come in all shapes and sizes,from a few shelves in the basement of a university building, to a warehouse the size of nearly two hundred football fields.

But what do data centers actually do? Do we have any here in Connecticut? Towns across the state have expressed their trepidation about what a large data center might mean for the quality of life of their residents, with others looking to data centers as a way to create new jobs.

Today, we’ll be covering data centers: from how they work, to their impacts on energy and water infrastructure.

Guests:



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Jordan Fenster : Senior Enterprise Reporter for CTInsider covering artificial intelligence

Senior Enterprise Reporter for CTInsider covering artificial intelligence John Moritz: Reporter for CTMirror covering energy and the environment

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