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Where We Live

The demand for data centers is growing: Are they coming to CT?

By Isaac Moss,
Catherine Shen
Published April 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Erik Isakson
/
Getty Images

Data centers come in all shapes and sizes,from a few shelves in the basement of a university building, to a warehouse the size of nearly two hundred football fields.

But what do data centers actually do? Do we have any here in Connecticut? Towns across the state have expressed their trepidation about what a large data center might mean for the quality of life of their residents, with others looking to data centers as a way to create new jobs.

Today, we’ll be covering data centers: from how they work, to their impacts on energy and water infrastructure.

Guests:

  • __.
  • Jordan Fenster: Senior Enterprise Reporter for CTInsider covering artificial intelligence
  • John Moritz: Reporter for CTMirror covering energy and the environment

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Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "Where We Live." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen