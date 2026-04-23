© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Examining America's promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for Indigenous communites

By Diane Orson,
Tess TerriblePatrick Skahill
Published April 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
At the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History on January 15, 2026, Diane Orson (L-R) , special correspondent with Connecticut Public and a contributing reporter to National Public Radio, moderates a discussion with Nakai Clearwater Northup (Mashantucket Pequot/Narragansett), Manager of Public Programs and Outreach at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center, Lorén Spears (Narragansett Niantic), Executive Director of the Indigenous-led Tomaquag Museum in Rhode Island, and Ned Blackhawk (Western Shoshone), Professor of History at Yale University and author of The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History, winner of the 2023 National Book Award for Nonfiction.
Joel Cintron
/
Connecticut Public
At the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History on January 15, 2026, Diane Orson (L-R) , special correspondent with Connecticut Public and a contributing reporter to National Public Radio, moderates a discussion with Nakai Clearwater Northup (Mashantucket Pequot/Narragansett), Manager of Public Programs and Outreach at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center, Lorén Spears (Narragansett Niantic), Executive Director of the Indigenous-led Tomaquag Museum in Rhode Island, and Ned Blackhawk (Western Shoshone), Professor of History at Yale University and author of The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History, winner of the 2023 National Book Award for Nonfiction.

At America's founding, who was entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?

This was the topic of discussion at a recent event at the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History. Connecticut Public special correspondent Diane Orson led a panel discussion with several Native American historians.

Today, we listen back to that conversation. It's an extension of Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England — a special series from Connecticut Public, featuring radio storytelling, in-depth videos, digital stories, pictures and a community conversation.

Guests:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Diane Orson
Diane Orson is a special correspondent with Connecticut Public and a contributing reporter to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, and The World from PRX. She spent seven years as CT Public’s local host for Morning Edition.
See stories by Diane Orson
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is the assistant director of news and talk shows at Connecticut Public. He was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show and a science and environment reporter for more than eight years.
See stories by Patrick Skahill