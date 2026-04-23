Examining America's promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for Indigenous communites

At America's founding, who was entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?

This was the topic of discussion at a recent event at the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History. Connecticut Public special correspondent Diane Orson led a panel discussion with several Native American historians.

Today, we listen back to that conversation. It's an extension of Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England — a special series from Connecticut Public, featuring radio storytelling, in-depth videos, digital stories, pictures and a community conversation.

Guests:



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