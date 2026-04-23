Examining America's promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for Indigenous communites
At America's founding, who was entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?
This was the topic of discussion at a recent event at the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History. Connecticut Public special correspondent Diane Orson led a panel discussion with several Native American historians.
Today, we listen back to that conversation. It's an extension of Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England — a special series from Connecticut Public, featuring radio storytelling, in-depth videos, digital stories, pictures and a community conversation.
Guests:
- Lorén Spears: Executive Director of the Indigenous-led Tomaquag Museum in Rhode Island
- Nakai Clearwater Northup: Manager of Public Programs and Outreach at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center
- Ned Blackhawk: Professor of History at Yale University and author of "The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History"
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