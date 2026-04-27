New CT Public series 'Caregiving in Connecticut' explores the challenges facing an aging state

About one in four U.S. adults take care of a loved one – from bathing to managing medical appointments. And as the American population is aging, more of us are becoming caregivers.

We’re exploring caregiving and aging in a series we’re calling Caregiving in Connecticut. You can hear the stories and conversations this week during Morning Edition and All Things Considered and you can check out the coverage on our website.

We’re going to feature some of those stories today and later, we’re going to hear from a UConn researcher who took a close look at what it means to age in northeastern Connecticut.

Guest:



Asmita Aasaavari: Ph.D. candidate in sociology at UConn.

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