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Where We Live

New CT Public series 'Caregiving in Connecticut' explores the challenges facing an aging state

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE: Evelyn Ruiz sits for a portrait with her grandmother Evelyn Ortiz in the apartment where they both live in Bloomfield, Connecticut on March 23, 2026. Ruiz is Ortiz’s primary caretaker, and moved from New York to live with her after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. ‘If I were still living in New York, who would step up to the plate? I always think about that — what would happen?” Ruiz said.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Evelyn Ruiz sits for a portrait with her grandmother Evelyn Ortiz in the apartment where they both live in Bloomfield, Connecticut, on March 23, 2026. Ruiz is Ortiz’s primary caretaker, and moved from New York to live with her after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. ‘If I were still living in New York, who would step up to the plate? I always think about that — what would happen?” Ruiz said.

About one in four U.S. adults take care of a loved one – from bathing to managing medical appointments. And as the American population is aging, more of us are becoming caregivers.

We’re exploring caregiving and aging in a series we’re calling Caregiving in Connecticut. You can hear the stories and conversations this week during Morning Edition and All Things Considered and you can check out the coverage on our website.

We’re going to feature some of those stories today and later, we’re going to hear from a UConn researcher who took a close look at what it means to age in northeastern Connecticut.

Guest:

  • Asmita Aasaavari: Ph.D. candidate in sociology at UConn.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
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