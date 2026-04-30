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Where We Live

CT is experiencing an 'unseasonably high' tick season. What's behind the uptick?

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT

Tick activity is on the rise.

Connecticut scientists are seeing unseasonably high levels of tick activity in the state this year.

That uptick carries big potential impacts for human health. Lyme disease is one of the many diseases these parasites can carry. We ask what you can do to protect yourself.

We’ll also get the latest on another environmental hazard with big health impacts in Connecticut – air pollution.

Guests:

  • Katie Dykes: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
  • Dr. Neeta Connally: Professor at WCSU and director WCSU Tick-borne prevention Laboratory
  • Goudarz Molaei: Research scientist, medical entomologist and director of Tick and Tick-Borne Disease Surveillance Program at The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen