CT is experiencing an 'unseasonably high' tick season. What's behind the uptick?

Tick activity is on the rise.

Connecticut scientists are seeing unseasonably high levels of tick activity in the state this year.

That uptick carries big potential impacts for human health. Lyme disease is one of the many diseases these parasites can carry. We ask what you can do to protect yourself.

We’ll also get the latest on another environmental hazard with big health impacts in Connecticut – air pollution.

Guests:



Katie Dykes: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Dr. Neeta Connally: Professor at WCSU and director WCSU Tick-borne prevention Laboratory

Professor at WCSU and director WCSU Tick-borne prevention Laboratory Goudarz Molaei: Research scientist, medical entomologist and director of Tick and Tick-Borne Disease Surveillance Program at The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station



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