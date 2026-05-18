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Where We Live

US Poet Laureate Arthur Sze is taking on the art of translated poetry

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE: Arthur Sze, 2025-26 Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry, July 18, 2025.
Shawn Miller
/
Library of Congress
FILE: Arthur Sze, 2025-26 Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry, in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building on July 18, 2025.

Arthur Sze took an non-traditional path to becoming the U.S. Poet Laureate.

Born in 1950 to Chinese immigrants, his family wanted him to pursue a safe career path that would assure security and prosperity. But while studying at MIT, he felt the call to write and study poetry; a call that changed the trajectory of his life.

Sze spent his career translating traditional Chinese poetry. He also taught at the Institute of American Indian Arts in New Mexico and is now a professor emeritus of the institute.

Sze is currently traveling the country with his signature Poet Laureate project “Words Bridging Worlds,” a series of workshops and readings that celebrate poetry in translation.

He joins us for a conversation on poetry, the power of language and the art of translation.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
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