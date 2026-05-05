Chef Ham El-Waylly serves up comfort and nostalgia in 'Hello, Home Cooking'

Chef Ham El-Waylly built his career in some of the most demanding restaurant kitchens, where precision is everything.

But in his new cookbook, “Hello, Home Cooking,” he turns toward something more personal – the simple meals shaped by memory, family and the realities of everyday life.

This hour, he reflects on the highs and lows of working in the restaurant industry, the loss of his mother and the recipes that reconnect him to his past.

Guests:

Ham El-Wayyly: Chef, recipe developer, and former contributor to New York Times Cooking. He is the author of “Hello, Home Cooking.”

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