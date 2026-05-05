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Where We Live

Chef Ham El-Waylly serves up comfort and nostalgia in 'Hello, Home Cooking'

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published May 5, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Wesley Soares Ferracini
/
Getty Images

Chef Ham El-Waylly built his career in some of the most demanding restaurant kitchens, where precision is everything.

But in his new cookbook, “Hello, Home Cooking,” he turns toward something more personal – the simple meals shaped by memory, family and the realities of everyday life.

This hour, he reflects on the highs and lows of working in the restaurant industry, the loss of his mother and the recipes that reconnect him to his past.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
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