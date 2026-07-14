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Where We Live

What happens after animal abuse is reported?

By Catherine Shen,
Tess Terrible
Published July 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ten years ago, Connecticut passed “Desmond’s Law” a landmark animal welfare bill that allows attorneys to advocate for animals involved in abuse.
Steve McLaughlin
/
Moment Open / Getty Images
Ten years ago, Connecticut passed “Desmond’s Law” a landmark animal welfare bill that allows attorneys to advocate for animals involved in abuse.

In 2025, there were nearly 200 animal cruelty cases in Connecticut.

Ten years ago, Connecticut passed “Desmond’s Law” a landmark animal welfare bill that allows attorneys to advocate for animals involved in abuse.

Animal abuse and neglect is complicated. Hoarding cases might start small, but getting out of hand very quickly. Local shelters can be a first line of defense against these situations.

Today, we get an update on animal welfare in Connecticut, from shelters and advocates around the state.

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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible