What happens after animal abuse is reported?

In 2025, there were nearly 200 animal cruelty cases in Connecticut.

Ten years ago, Connecticut passed “Desmond’s Law” a landmark animal welfare bill that allows attorneys to advocate for animals involved in abuse.

Animal abuse and neglect is complicated. Hoarding cases might start small, but getting out of hand very quickly. Local shelters can be a first line of defense against these situations.

Today, we get an update on animal welfare in Connecticut, from shelters and advocates around the state.

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