© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Novelist Celeste Ng on great first lines and themes of identity and belonging

By Catherine Shen,
Tess Terrible
Published July 21, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Celeste Ng, American writer, at the Cheltenham Literature Festival 2019 on October 5, 2019 in Cheltenham, England.
David Levenson
/
Getty Images
Celeste Ng, American writer, at the Cheltenham Literature Festival 2019 on October 5, 2019 in Cheltenham, England.

Author Celeste Ng is familiar with the push and pull of adolescence.

In May, Ng had a conversation with Simsbury High School students and Where We Live host Catherine Shen. Students at Simsbury High School recently launched a documentary initiative called “Make Us Count,” inspired by the themes of identity and belonging in Celeste Ng’s books. Today, we listen back to that conversation

Listen to our episode on the Simsbury High School AAPI documentary and oral history project here.

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible