Novelist Celeste Ng on great first lines and themes of identity and belonging
Author Celeste Ng is familiar with the push and pull of adolescence.
In May, Ng had a conversation with Simsbury High School students and Where We Live host Catherine Shen. Students at Simsbury High School recently launched a documentary initiative called “Make Us Count,” inspired by the themes of identity and belonging in Celeste Ng’s books. Today, we listen back to that conversation
Listen to our episode on the Simsbury High School AAPI documentary and oral history project here.
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